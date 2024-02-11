- Added new achievements for Episode 2 !
- Added credits !
- Fixed collision with the wrong npc in ep2 was causing the player to be blocked
- Fixed bug at the end of episode 1 where the player could be blocked
- Episode 3 in progress !
Québec Mortis update for 11 February 2024
Version 2.4.1
