Québec Mortis update for 11 February 2024

Version 2.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13425903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new achievements for Episode 2 !
  • Added credits !
  • Fixed collision with the wrong npc in ep2 was causing the player to be blocked
  • Fixed bug at the end of episode 1 where the player could be blocked
  • Episode 3 in progress !

