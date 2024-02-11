 Skip to content

99 Waves update for 11 February 2024

Patch V1.071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We decreased the cost to add weapon equip slot.

It was too expensive.

sorry for that, and we give a new gold code you can you in the town!

sorrylove

Sorry for inconvenience, and we LOVE you guys!

