v1.0.04 - HOTFIXES - 2/11/2024

The game can now start in offline mode!

Fixed Crop Duster and Bio Hazard Achievements not toggling through steam.

Fixed a glitch where the save versions weren't updating

Fixed an issue where the drop spawner would consider unlisted loot when dropping Piñatas, when it shouldn't.

Fixed an issue where unlocking the BugRider Bear would show the wrong outfit.

Fixed a crash where the loot unlocking script would try

to unlock nonexistent outfits!

Added a few more missing materials.

Updated how MSAA is set.

Added missing effect textures to Box Bear bodies.

Various other small fixes.