 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burrito Bear update for 11 February 2024

v1.0.04 - HOTFIXES - 2/11/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13425878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.04 - HOTFIXES - 2/11/2024

The game can now start in offline mode!
Fixed Crop Duster and Bio Hazard Achievements not toggling through steam.
Fixed a glitch where the save versions weren't updating
Fixed an issue where the drop spawner would consider unlisted loot when dropping Piñatas, when it shouldn't.
Fixed an issue where unlocking the BugRider Bear would show the wrong outfit.
Fixed a crash where the loot unlocking script would try
to unlock nonexistent outfits!
Added a few more missing materials.
Updated how MSAA is set.
Added missing effect textures to Box Bear bodies.
Various other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941421 Depot 1941421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link