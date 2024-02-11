 Skip to content

SANCTION update for 11 February 2024

Minor Patch #10 V0.3.8

Minor Patch #10 V0.3.8

  • Terrain tessellation is now fixed
  • Tessellation option now affects terrain
  • Loading screen progress tweaked
  • Loot Vision added to guide
  • Made weapon wall collision more responsive
  • Added more garbage prefabs to be pooled
  • Fixed lighting error inside the bunker
  • Made bullet casings disable physics after timer

