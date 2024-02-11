- Terrain tessellation is now fixed
- Tessellation option now affects terrain
- Loading screen progress tweaked
- Loot Vision added to guide
- Made weapon wall collision more responsive
- Added more garbage prefabs to be pooled
- Fixed lighting error inside the bunker
- Made bullet casings disable physics after timer
SANCTION update for 11 February 2024
Minor Patch #10 V0.3.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
