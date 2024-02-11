v0.5 Life & Death

Hi All!

The long awaited 6 crystal update - Life & Death is finally here!

We've added two new crystals Life & Death, unleashing a whole lot more ailments into the realm. From Treant and mushroom, to Spider and Death Knight! We've also introduced a variety of new interactables to help you collect materials and craft elixirs. Explore away, and click on all the new stuff with your ailment sets to find out what they do!

Future Plans

Next up, we'll be improving the progression and adding more content, before we prepare for the full 8 crystal launch! Things we currently have planned include trackers for your stats on what you've cured, better spawn logic for the ailments on the Lost Souls, and how to help guide alchemists towards figuring out how their path more effectively!

Patch Notes v0.5:

2/10/2024

Added ability to get Life & Death Crystals

Added interactables: Mysterious Bone Chest, Broken Relic, Shadowy Pit, Fireflies, Empty Basin, Capacitor, Mirror of Opposites, Floor Board

Added artworks for all ailments for 6 crystals

Ember and Deathknight sets can now transform certain items

Full Mushroom set will now take you on a trip

Fireflies will now spawn at night, and follow you around if you have the Firefly set

Added ailment previews for 6 crystals on Station 4 Examination Table

Bug Fixes

Fixed a Station 1 hard lock issue during tutorial

Fixed a bug where Station 1 animation inverts

Improvements

Reworked some item animation

Blocked some interactions during the tutorial

Reduce time for the first Lost Soul to spawn

For more info and discussions, join our Discord here!