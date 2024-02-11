 Skip to content

Definya update for 11 February 2024

Auto Loot, Removal of weapon x Class restrictions

Share · View all patches · Build 13425770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAJOR UPDATES

✅ Auto-loot (browser/steam for now. Mobile prob tomorrow)
✅ No weapon x class restriction (use anything you want. Just don't complain if you train the wrong weapon later 😂 )

