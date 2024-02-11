- New: Endless Mode (initial version, difficulty and monsters will be continuously adjusted before the official version)
- Add a ranking system (hidden by default, unlocked after completing 21 waves)
- New effect added by the Great Mage: All missiles can absorb space gems
- Fix bug where after a battle, sometimes you need to click on the screen to click the button and view the tips
- Fix the bug where the number of saved gemstones displayed on the discount coupon is incorrect
- Fix bugs that may cause the warehouse to be emptied in certain special circumstances
- Fix the bug where the evolution number can infinitely increase its value after reading the archive
星际意志 Playtest update for 11 February 2024
Update Version 0.5.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
