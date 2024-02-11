 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New: Endless Mode (initial version, difficulty and monsters will be continuously adjusted before the official version)
  2. Add a ranking system (hidden by default, unlocked after completing 21 waves)
  3. New effect added by the Great Mage: All missiles can absorb space gems
  4. Fix bug where after a battle, sometimes you need to click on the screen to click the button and view the tips
  5. Fix the bug where the number of saved gemstones displayed on the discount coupon is incorrect
  6. Fix bugs that may cause the warehouse to be emptied in certain special circumstances
  7. Fix the bug where the evolution number can infinitely increase its value after reading the archive

