New Unit Portraits and text updates.

This is pretty minor, got blindsided today by family commitments. Wanted to put out update anyway as i think it is only making the game a bit better so why not put it out.

Changes:

-Fixed some typos.

-More tweaks to advantage/disadvantage system to make it more in line with what i want.

--Numbers are more deterministic

--Humanoid units will say stuff under certain conditions now. Just for fun it doesn't check their personality or anything its just some predefined lists of phrases.

-Maybe it will get more complex later :P

-On scenario setup screen emphasized more text in certain places (EG Making "Not For Beginners" warning on world age selection red)

-On scneario setup screen reworded a lot of the text (Especially for dark forces.) to be more booky.

-Added some lore/set dressing to the red city in the renovations mission that i've wanted to add for a bit (See its details screen and its description)

-Brownwood too (the starting city in the debauchery and lawlessness scenario) now ha smore lore/set dressing

-Moved lore for other campaign cities and towns to their "main description" in the middle of the defualt description and the extra details and kept them in the details screen too.

-Replaced skeleton warrior profile pic, i actually added this the other day but didn't mention it anywhere.

It Went from this:



I'll probably use this old one for some other flavor of undead later. Maybe a WIght?

To This:



-Added new realmchild priest protrait



-Other tweaks around the edges heh

-[NODEOSERROR]