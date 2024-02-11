 Skip to content

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 11 February 2024

Patch v1.4.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Corrected a bug that would cause players to lock at the quartermaster if they completed the "Stronger Stuff" Quest while the "Gar-Ad" Glory quest was open in their quest log. Big thanks to Nashmi Shah for the super-clear video on Discord. I cannot stress enough how much quicker it is to find and fix problems with a video.

Changes

  • Moved the scrap bin inside the smithy. Anything in there when you exit the game is gone for good.
  • You can now turn pages in the Manual by pressing Q and E.

