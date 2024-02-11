Patch v1.4.18
Fixes
Corrected a bug that would cause players to lock at the quartermaster if they completed the "Stronger Stuff" Quest while the "Gar-Ad" Glory quest was open in their quest log. Big thanks to Nashmi Shah for the super-clear video on Discord. I cannot stress enough how much quicker it is to find and fix problems with a video.
Changes
- Moved the scrap bin inside the smithy. Anything in there when you exit the game is gone for good.
- You can now turn pages in the Manual by pressing Q and E.
Changed files in this update