Shadowforge update for 11 February 2024

Shadowforge Localisation patch

Build 13425539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now pick what language you want to read before going into the drawing room. Translations are not complete.

Languages include:

  • English
  • French
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • Japanese
  • Chinese
  • Swedish

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
