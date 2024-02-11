 Skip to content

Ranocta update for 11 February 2024

Resolution Bug / Tutorial Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 13425530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A bug has been fixed in which the resolution of the main screen is incorrectly applied when changing the resolution of the screen.
  • A bug has been fixed that when you mouse click the tutorial selection button, in any case, runs only 'basic-simply' tutorial.

Changed files in this update

