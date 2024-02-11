- A bug has been fixed in which the resolution of the main screen is incorrectly applied when changing the resolution of the screen.
- A bug has been fixed that when you mouse click the tutorial selection button, in any case, runs only 'basic-simply' tutorial.
Ranocta update for 11 February 2024
Resolution Bug / Tutorial Bug Fixed
