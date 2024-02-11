Added background music, add backpack system, fixed some bugs

1 Added background music.

2 Added bunny backpack system.

3 Fixed some bugs.

4 Added outer glow when an item is selected.

5 Refactored some code, including save and input systems, etc.

Added background music.

The code part is straightforward; finding suitable music is not easy. I know nothing about music, so I judge based on whether it sounds good and harmonizes. It took me a long time to find the right music. Of course, you can turn it off.

Refactored the input part of the code... This is a big project...

Removed the moving function, changed it to store deleted items in the bunny's backpack.

The next time you add them back, you can use them directly without consuming wood or losing items.

Feel free to delete and rebuild Bunny Village as you wish.

In addition to input, I refactored other parts of the code... I can't resist when I see garbage code... Why can't I control myself...

A long time ago, someone suggested adding edge glow. But I didn't know how... Now it's finally added~ It looks really good~ (I used Custom Pass Volume for edge glow here, some layers are not quite right... but let's use it like this for now)

For file saving, I added automatic saves every 5 and 11 minutes to prevent data loss. I know that at 55 minutes, they overlap in save time, but I really worry about losing user data, so I wrote this extra. And when saving files, I save them separately first, and then overwrite the old file after confirming the successful save.

Most of the update descriptions revolve around my various struggles with the code. Fortunately, these bugs were discovered when the player count was small. They are all within my repair range. Sometimes when chatting with people, because I study art, they don't believe that I wrote all the game code myself. Look, look... these miserable bug struggles...

Lately, I've been reading "Software Testing." In the past, I read about Van Gogh, Monet, composition techniques, film shot language, and so on. Now, I'm fighting bugs every day... being beaten up by bugs...

That's all. Thanks for reading ♪( ´θ｀)ノ