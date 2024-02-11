- Stats & Info panel will now display a notice if missing upgrades when browsing a specific stat
- Added a visual notification to crew rank upgrades if they are being negatively effected by a crew stat
- Fixed Crew upgrades not updating properly sometimes when retiring a Crew Member
- Fixed web version auto save timer
Unnamed Space Idle update for 11 February 2024
Version 0.51.5.3
