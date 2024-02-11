Whimsical Woods Update

NEW
- Added the "Whimsical Woods" scenario.
- 3 new playable characters added: Monkey, Panda, and Rabbit.
- Max appeal goal limit raised to 50 in Freeplay Mode.
- Added the "Clown" and "Actor" jobs.
- Added 2 new skills to Chef: "Sweeten" and "Bake".
- Added 3 new neutral skills.
- Added 6 new market foods.
- Added a new condition, "Sugar Rush".
- Added a help guide.
- F1 now toggles fullscreen.
BALANCE
- Weed Whack coin reward reduced from 2 to 1, cost reduced from 5 to 4.
- Overgrowth cost increased from 2 to 3.
- Metallurgy and Process costs reduced from 4 to 3. Excavated cost reduced from 4 to 2 and now gives 1 coin instead of 3.
Miner frequently encounters space issues as it requires dedicated inventory space to play with and manipulate minerals. As a result, Miner struggled to make a lot of market purchases. Miner's skills have been cheapened to allow Miner to utilize their skills more while still working with minimal space.
- Garnish now awards 1 appeal point for every non-Wildberry fruit instead of every fruit.
- Pickpocket now awards 1 appeal point when successful.
Robber was noticeably slow at accumulating appeal, even when they had the Mark skill available to them. As Pickpocket was one of Robbers' more underwhelming skills, Pickpocket has been buffed to aid Robber's appeal gain.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a graphical issue in the Freeplay Mode background.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain skills to incorrectly display their day/night requirements in Freeplay Mode.
Changed files in this update