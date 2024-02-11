Minor Changes (v1.8.3)

Correct the orientation of the hangers.

Fine-tune the size of the bathtub.

Revise the images for the operation instructions.

- Clarify that "Interact" and "Capture with camera" are separate actions. Gamepad Controls

- Fixed the issue where "Crouch" cannot be performed with the [LT] button on certain gamepads.

- Add "Turn around" (gamepad only). Achievable by pressing the right stick.

About Control Devices

This game does not have full compatibility with gamepads. (Hence, "Full Controller Support" is not indicated on the store page.)

Especially in the menu screen, some operations may not be possible with a gamepad.

For an optimal gaming experience, I recommend using a keyboard and mouse.