Thank you for playing Wound Man!

Update 0.3.4 is available for download now.

This update includes bug fixes and additional seasonal content for the Wound Man Builder.

Valentine's Day:



Send your Valentine a custom message using the Wound Man Builder. A variety of assets have been added for you to create custom Valentine's Day messages.

Improved Accuracy:

The ongoing re-coding to eliminate the occurrence of pieces being rejected when dropped correctly is complete! This will hopefully provide a big improvement in gameplay compared with previous versions. Players should no longer be stymied by undroppable pieces. Thank you for your patience regarding this fix.

What's Next:

We have been hard at work fleshing out the story element of Wound Man which is planned to include a variety of choices and endings. In addition, we plan to added secrets for each level that will unlock collectibles, informational overlays and story elements. Here are some screen shots of new upcoming content. (Please note, these elements are still early in development and are subject to change).