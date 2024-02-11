 Skip to content

Homage: Godless Grotto update for 11 February 2024

Friends to Enemies

Share · View all patches · Build 13425255

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attacking friendly creatures causes aggression
  • New enemy LUGES
  • New weapon DART
  • Armor effects stats
  • Remove armor
  • Potions effect stats
  • Character sheet now real-time

