- Attacking friendly creatures causes aggression
- New enemy LUGES
- New weapon DART
- Armor effects stats
- Remove armor
- Potions effect stats
- Character sheet now real-time
Homage: Godless Grotto update for 11 February 2024
Friends to Enemies
Patchnotes via Steam Community
