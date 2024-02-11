 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Börd Killer update for 11 February 2024

Patch 1.03 (news includeddd)

Share · View all patches · Build 13425167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!

I announce to you...

Börd Killer 1.03!!!

What's new...

  • bug fixes
  • some graphical improvements
  • börds now bawk when they are hurt!
  • and the links to the discord server and youtube channel work!! (you know what to do)

NEWS

A MAJOR UPDATE is being actively worked on...


awesome render!!!

so my dear börd killers...

join the discord to stay in the loop with everything going on!

I LOVE YOU ALL!!!
thank you for being such a wonderful community! I look forward to developing a strong community with you all

https://www.twitch.tv/nibblenibble123
planning to stream!

best regards,
david, börd killer dev

Changed files in this update

Depot 2370661 Depot 2370661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link