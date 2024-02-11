Patch 1.03 (news includeddd)

Share · View all patches · Build 13425167 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!

I announce to you...

Börd Killer 1.03!!!

What's new...

bug fixes

some graphical improvements

börds now bawk when they are hurt!

and the links to the discord server and youtube channel work!! (you know what to do)

NEWS

A MAJOR UPDATE is being actively worked on...



awesome render!!!

so my dear börd killers...

join the discord to stay in the loop with everything going on!

I LOVE YOU ALL!!!

thank you for being such a wonderful community! I look forward to developing a strong community with you all

https://www.twitch.tv/nibblenibble123

planning to stream!

best regards,

david, börd killer dev