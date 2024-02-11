Patch 1.03 (news includeddd)

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!
I announce to you...
Börd Killer 1.03!!!
What's new...
- bug fixes
- some graphical improvements
- börds now bawk when they are hurt!
- and the links to the discord server and youtube channel work!! (you know what to do)
NEWS
A MAJOR UPDATE is being actively worked on...
awesome render!!!
so my dear börd killers...
join the discord to stay in the loop with everything going on!
I LOVE YOU ALL!!!
thank you for being such a wonderful community! I look forward to developing a strong community with you all
https://www.twitch.tv/nibblenibble123
planning to stream!
best regards,
david, börd killer dev
Changed files in this update