- Turrets will no longer require tier 2
- Fixed a bug with aimed melee skills not targeting the right direction
- Fixed a bug with glider and the female playable character
- Npcs in mushroom biome are now agressive.
- Plains biome now spawns more iron.
- Added missing default known recipe: Wooden plank
Loya Playtest update for 11 February 2024
Hotfix 02-11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2274281 Depot 2274281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update