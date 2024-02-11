 Skip to content

Loya Playtest update for 11 February 2024

Hotfix 02-11

Build 13425117

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Turrets will no longer require tier 2
  • Fixed a bug with aimed melee skills not targeting the right direction
  • Fixed a bug with glider and the female playable character
  • Npcs in mushroom biome are now agressive.
  • Plains biome now spawns more iron.
  • Added missing default known recipe: Wooden plank

Changed files in this update

