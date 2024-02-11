 Skip to content

Trans Ops update for 11 February 2024

Patch v0.435303

Share · View all patches · Build 13425047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few things I noticed I didn't finish, so I finished them and updated others.

  • Menu fixes
  • Chat Fix
  • Character Select Live Characters, Live Level

Changed files in this update

