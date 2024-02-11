 Skip to content

Indemon Tales update for 11 February 2024

Indemon Tales 1.22

11 February 2024

  • Added a fourth talent point tab for specialized skills
  • Heavy attacks now mini-stun enemies (longer for heavy weapons & critical strike artifact)
  • Grey, indestructible stones have new graphics to make them look more different to breakable ones
  • New music track for Vault of the Exiled (credit to JoshuqTheHusk & Vbuh)
  • Minor balancing changes & bugfixes

