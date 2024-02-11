- Added a fourth talent point tab for specialized skills
- Heavy attacks now mini-stun enemies (longer for heavy weapons & critical strike artifact)
- Grey, indestructible stones have new graphics to make them look more different to breakable ones
- New music track for Vault of the Exiled (credit to JoshuqTheHusk & Vbuh)
- Minor balancing changes & bugfixes
Indemon Tales update for 11 February 2024
Indemon Tales 1.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2426021 Depot 2426021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update