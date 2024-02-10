 Skip to content

Mr. Mookie and the Runaway Cookie update for 10 February 2024

Quickfix 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Just a quick update that fixes a major bug in 2-13 that we got reports about.

