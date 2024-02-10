Patch 1.112

A decently sized patch - Draft mode got some further tweaks to decrease difficulty, more stuff, fixed, & more content! There's still a few more elusive bugs I have yet to get to - but every patch gets closer! I was working on quite a few different systems throughout this patch, and hope I didn't break anything unintentionally. I'll try to patch ASAP if anything big pops up!

Content:

13 New Actions (4 Per Character, 1 Special)

6 New Artifacts

1 New Buff: Sturdy - Retain Block

1 New Debuff: Bleed Out (plus, a rework to Bleed to give it slightly better scaling)

2 New Events

Draft Mode Changes:

Guaranteed rare perks at level 4

Combats drop an extra Action reward

Drastically increased potion drop rate in Draft

Action Balance:

Warrior:

Sucker Punch++, Always costs 0, not-Innate > Innate

Challenge++, 1d6 (1d8) you and enemy gain Attack

Reforge ~ 1d8 Atk, Smith 1 (2) Actions

Wield ~ 1d3 Draw Actions, gain 1 Strength for each Atk drawn

Rogue:

Rogue: Reposition ~ 1d6 Def, Draw 1 (2) Discard 1

Provoke ~ Now inflicts Enraged

Razor Wind-- 2d4 > 1d8 (also fixed bug where it deals infinite damage during [REDACTED])

Tempest-- Now costs 4 (3) and is always Fleeting

Enemy Balance:

Gelatinous Shape Reworked, no longer self-buffs

[Redacted] Nerfed slightly

Many enemies no longer innately retain block. Enemies can only retain block if they also have Sturdy.

Artifact Balance:

Cauldron++ now drops a Potion in every combat Reward

Scrambled++ now only transmutes Punches + Defends]

Plush Pillow++ now also restores all Focus

Energy Vial-- now removes 3 Potion Slots

Slingshot ~ now gives 1 Strength and 3 Regen in Elite Combats

Cursed Mail++, gives 2 Fortitude

Arrythmic Flask ~ reworked to non-boss Artifact: When you use a potion, discount a random Action in hand by 1 NRG

QoL:

Reworked Tutorial System -- I kept putting it off, but its was long overdue. It's still not quite perfect, but I think it's better than before!

Added settings for enabling Character letter / Mastered Star on Action Tooltips

Fixes:

Fixed Warrior Perk "Evanesce" not drawing Actions

Fixed Recollection still ticking "Vanish" triggers even when Recollection saves the Action from Vanishing

Whet now gains Proficiency bonus as well as it can gain extra dice from Oracles

Fixed Vengeful sometimes triggering on damage

You can no longer dodge your own Shock trigger

Booze Bomb gives all enemies Exposed as intended

Oracle in Act 4 shop now charges you discounted prices

Enemies now aren't able to buff/buff all when Clumsy

Two Hungry Perk now only draws 2 as intended

Fixed 2 Perks (Rogue + Knight) where they weren't getting Evade / Counter when being Attacked by Atk+Debuff / Atk+Status

Fixed certain enemies dropping Block unintentionally

Fixed being able to use Recycler when game is paused

Rush now appears in Library

Fixed Discovered/Mastered total counts

HOTFIX 1.11B: Fixed Bleed out applying to player when intended for enemy.

Visual: