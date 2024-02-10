Patch 1.112

A decently sized patch - Draft mode got some further tweaks to decrease difficulty, more stuff, fixed, & more content! There's still a few more elusive bugs I have yet to get to - but every patch gets closer! I was working on quite a few different systems throughout this patch, and hope I didn't break anything unintentionally. I'll try to patch ASAP if anything big pops up!
Content:
- 13 New Actions (4 Per Character, 1 Special)
- 6 New Artifacts
- 1 New Buff: Sturdy - Retain Block
- 1 New Debuff: Bleed Out (plus, a rework to Bleed to give it slightly better scaling)
- 2 New Events
Draft Mode Changes:
- Guaranteed rare perks at level 4
- Combats drop an extra Action reward
- Drastically increased potion drop rate in Draft
Action Balance:
Warrior:
- Sucker Punch++, Always costs 0, not-Innate > Innate
- Challenge++, 1d6 (1d8) you and enemy gain Attack
- Reforge ~ 1d8 Atk, Smith 1 (2) Actions
- Wield ~ 1d3 Draw Actions, gain 1 Strength for each Atk drawn
Rogue:
- Reposition ~ 1d6 Def, Draw 1 (2) Discard 1
- Provoke ~ Now inflicts Enraged
- Razor Wind-- 2d4 > 1d8 (also fixed bug where it deals infinite damage during [REDACTED])
- Tempest-- Now costs 4 (3) and is always Fleeting
Enemy Balance:
- Gelatinous Shape Reworked, no longer self-buffs
- [Redacted] Nerfed slightly
- Many enemies no longer innately retain block. Enemies can only retain block if they also have Sturdy.
Artifact Balance:
- Cauldron++ now drops a Potion in every combat Reward
- Scrambled++ now only transmutes Punches + Defends]
- Plush Pillow++ now also restores all Focus
- Energy Vial-- now removes 3 Potion Slots
- Slingshot ~ now gives 1 Strength and 3 Regen in Elite Combats
- Cursed Mail++, gives 2 Fortitude
- Arrythmic Flask ~ reworked to non-boss Artifact: When you use a potion, discount a random Action in hand by 1 NRG
QoL:
- Reworked Tutorial System -- I kept putting it off, but its was long overdue. It's still not quite perfect, but I think it's better than before!
- Added settings for enabling Character letter / Mastered Star on Action Tooltips
Fixes:
- Fixed Warrior Perk "Evanesce" not drawing Actions
- Fixed Recollection still ticking "Vanish" triggers even when Recollection saves the Action from Vanishing
- Whet now gains Proficiency bonus as well as it can gain extra dice from Oracles
- Fixed Vengeful sometimes triggering on damage
- You can no longer dodge your own Shock trigger
- Booze Bomb gives all enemies Exposed as intended
- Oracle in Act 4 shop now charges you discounted prices
- Enemies now aren't able to buff/buff all when Clumsy
- Two Hungry Perk now only draws 2 as intended
- Fixed 2 Perks (Rogue + Knight) where they weren't getting Evade / Counter when being Attacked by Atk+Debuff / Atk+Status
- Fixed certain enemies dropping Block unintentionally
- Fixed being able to use Recycler when game is paused
- Rush now appears in Library
- Fixed Discovered/Mastered total counts
- HOTFIX 1.11B: Fixed Bleed out applying to player when intended for enemy.
Visual:
- Reworked Particle system in an attempt to fix memory leak
- Fixed Fog not clearing when revisiting the menu (maybe fixes some graphics related crashes?)
- Added setting for disabling Fog
- Reworded Monk Meter tooltip
- Reworded Bargaining Chip
- Added clarification for Drain ticking at turn end
- Added a couple new hit FX for different types of Actions
- Riggit Rum tooltip text shows 1d3 as intended
- Fix tooltip hover hitbox for enemy Buffs
- Reworded Helix Artifact
