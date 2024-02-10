 Skip to content

Reign of the Renegade update for 10 February 2024

Patch 1.112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A decently sized patch - Draft mode got some further tweaks to decrease difficulty, more stuff, fixed, & more content! There's still a few more elusive bugs I have yet to get to - but every patch gets closer! I was working on quite a few different systems throughout this patch, and hope I didn't break anything unintentionally. I'll try to patch ASAP if anything big pops up!

Content:

  • 13 New Actions (4 Per Character, 1 Special)
  • 6 New Artifacts
  • 1 New Buff: Sturdy - Retain Block
  • 1 New Debuff: Bleed Out (plus, a rework to Bleed to give it slightly better scaling)
  • 2 New Events

Draft Mode Changes:

  • Guaranteed rare perks at level 4
  • Combats drop an extra Action reward
  • Drastically increased potion drop rate in Draft

Action Balance:
Warrior:

  • Sucker Punch++, Always costs 0, not-Innate > Innate
  • Challenge++, 1d6 (1d8) you and enemy gain Attack
  • Reforge ~ 1d8 Atk, Smith 1 (2) Actions
  • Wield ~ 1d3 Draw Actions, gain 1 Strength for each Atk drawn
    Rogue:
  • Reposition ~ 1d6 Def, Draw 1 (2) Discard 1
  • Provoke ~ Now inflicts Enraged
  • Razor Wind-- 2d4 > 1d8 (also fixed bug where it deals infinite damage during [REDACTED])
  • Tempest-- Now costs 4 (3) and is always Fleeting

Enemy Balance:

  • Gelatinous Shape Reworked, no longer self-buffs
  • [Redacted] Nerfed slightly
  • Many enemies no longer innately retain block. Enemies can only retain block if they also have Sturdy.

Artifact Balance:

  • Cauldron++ now drops a Potion in every combat Reward
  • Scrambled++ now only transmutes Punches + Defends]
  • Plush Pillow++ now also restores all Focus
  • Energy Vial-- now removes 3 Potion Slots
  • Slingshot ~ now gives 1 Strength and 3 Regen in Elite Combats
  • Cursed Mail++, gives 2 Fortitude
  • Arrythmic Flask ~ reworked to non-boss Artifact: When you use a potion, discount a random Action in hand by 1 NRG

QoL:

  • Reworked Tutorial System -- I kept putting it off, but its was long overdue. It's still not quite perfect, but I think it's better than before!
  • Added settings for enabling Character letter / Mastered Star on Action Tooltips

Fixes:

  • Fixed Warrior Perk "Evanesce" not drawing Actions
  • Fixed Recollection still ticking "Vanish" triggers even when Recollection saves the Action from Vanishing
  • Whet now gains Proficiency bonus as well as it can gain extra dice from Oracles
  • Fixed Vengeful sometimes triggering on damage
  • You can no longer dodge your own Shock trigger
  • Booze Bomb gives all enemies Exposed as intended
  • Oracle in Act 4 shop now charges you discounted prices
  • Enemies now aren't able to buff/buff all when Clumsy
  • Two Hungry Perk now only draws 2 as intended
  • Fixed 2 Perks (Rogue + Knight) where they weren't getting Evade / Counter when being Attacked by Atk+Debuff / Atk+Status
  • Fixed certain enemies dropping Block unintentionally
  • Fixed being able to use Recycler when game is paused
  • Rush now appears in Library
  • Fixed Discovered/Mastered total counts
  • HOTFIX 1.11B: Fixed Bleed out applying to player when intended for enemy.

Visual:

  • Reworked Particle system in an attempt to fix memory leak
  • Fixed Fog not clearing when revisiting the menu (maybe fixes some graphics related crashes?)
  • Added setting for disabling Fog
  • Reworded Monk Meter tooltip
  • Reworded Bargaining Chip
  • Added clarification for Drain ticking at turn end
  • Added a couple new hit FX for different types of Actions
  • Riggit Rum tooltip text shows 1d3 as intended
  • Fix tooltip hover hitbox for enemy Buffs
  • Reworded Helix Artifact

