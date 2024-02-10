PATCH NOTES - v2024.2.10.0
Two more preview levels, 4-2 and 4-3, will be coming to the Workshop within the next few hours!
EDITOR
-"Reset zoom" button now re-centers the level
-Catalytic converter now has a toggle to require the player to be grounded or not
-Fixed a bug causing surfaces to be created every frame
MOVEMENT
-Fixed some interactions with walljumping from moving platforms
-Game now checks if player is stuck in the ground
TIRE
-Tire can now be scaled horizontally
-Fixed a bug causing tires to give more momentum than intended
GOPHER
-Fixed a bug that could cause infinite gophers to spawn
DRONE
-Drones will now explode if they are hit by a moving platform
CART
-Fixed a bug that would cause carts to disconnect after falling a long distance
-Cart spawner now shows its cooldown
-Added a new "trigger" rail that triggers platforms when a cart drives over the rail
OTHER
-Added CRT TV as a prop (not available in campaign currently)
-Added SFX for electrical sparks
-Optimized some time scaling functions
-Updated monologue for World 3
