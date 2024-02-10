 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trash Bandits update for 10 February 2024

PATCH NOTES - v2024.2.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13424632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - v2024.2.10.0
Two more preview levels, 4-2 and 4-3, will be coming to the Workshop within the next few hours!

EDITOR
-"Reset zoom" button now re-centers the level
-Catalytic converter now has a toggle to require the player to be grounded or not
-Fixed a bug causing surfaces to be created every frame

MOVEMENT
-Fixed some interactions with walljumping from moving platforms
-Game now checks if player is stuck in the ground

TIRE
-Tire can now be scaled horizontally
-Fixed a bug causing tires to give more momentum than intended

GOPHER
-Fixed a bug that could cause infinite gophers to spawn

DRONE
-Drones will now explode if they are hit by a moving platform

CART
-Fixed a bug that would cause carts to disconnect after falling a long distance
-Cart spawner now shows its cooldown
-Added a new "trigger" rail that triggers platforms when a cart drives over the rail

OTHER
-Added CRT TV as a prop (not available in campaign currently)
-Added SFX for electrical sparks
-Optimized some time scaling functions
-Updated monologue for World 3

Changed files in this update

Depot 2443151 Depot 2443151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link