PATCH NOTES - v2024.2.10.0

Two more preview levels, 4-2 and 4-3, will be coming to the Workshop within the next few hours!

EDITOR

-"Reset zoom" button now re-centers the level

-Catalytic converter now has a toggle to require the player to be grounded or not

-Fixed a bug causing surfaces to be created every frame

MOVEMENT

-Fixed some interactions with walljumping from moving platforms

-Game now checks if player is stuck in the ground

TIRE

-Tire can now be scaled horizontally

-Fixed a bug causing tires to give more momentum than intended

GOPHER

-Fixed a bug that could cause infinite gophers to spawn

DRONE

-Drones will now explode if they are hit by a moving platform

CART

-Fixed a bug that would cause carts to disconnect after falling a long distance

-Cart spawner now shows its cooldown

-Added a new "trigger" rail that triggers platforms when a cart drives over the rail

OTHER

-Added CRT TV as a prop (not available in campaign currently)

-Added SFX for electrical sparks

-Optimized some time scaling functions

-Updated monologue for World 3