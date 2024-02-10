Patch 1.0.20

Yooo it's bug fix and balancing time! Notable new features with this patch are villages getting their own production toggle that toggles all buildings slotted to that village, the ability to click through most end of day events, and a setting in the controls menu to disable camera pan with left click.
Also! WitchHand became eligible for Steam Community Items so be on the look out for those once they're approved!
- villages now have production toggles that toggle all slotted buildings
- can now click during most end of day events to skip through them
- familiar corpse cards now function with magnet cards
- newly created cards now choose randomly from all eligible magnets instead of always jumping to the closest (with a slight bias towards nexus chests)
- allow camera pan with interact setting added to controls screen
- made the Judgment Quests harder again
- celestial link and chef friendly soup recipe output now better checks for "building" recipe types (exploring with an unslotted celestial link in the stack was causing a crash)
- fixed a crash when tooltips try to display an improperly set crafting timer
- fixed escape key on controls screen unpausing the game
- fixed too many message card packs spawning under certain circumstances
- fixed [REDACTED] cards unfreezing on death and dealing damage
