99 Waves update for 10 February 2024

Patch V1.07 - Major balance adjustment

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crescent Slash damage has been reduced and other skills have been buffed.
Improved "Normal Attack" build by increasing level up stats of normal attack damage, hp+/energy+ per hit, and health.
And many others.

