Crescent Slash damage has been reduced and other skills have been buffed.
Improved "Normal Attack" build by increasing level up stats of normal attack damage, hp+/energy+ per hit, and health.
And many others.
99 Waves update for 10 February 2024
Patch V1.07 - Major balance adjustment
Crescent Slash damage has been reduced and other skills have been buffed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update