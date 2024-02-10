•Together Mode and Battle Royale are now playable with up to 20 players again.
After updating to this version, you can also earn achievements in 20 players together mode.
•8 players Together Mode will stay in the game for now, so the progress of already started 8 player servers won't be lost
Nothing Together update for 10 February 2024
Patch 1.8
•Together Mode and Battle Royale are now playable with up to 20 players again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update