 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nothing Together update for 10 February 2024

Patch 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13424504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Together Mode and Battle Royale are now playable with up to 20 players again.
After updating to this version, you can also earn achievements in 20 players together mode.
•8 players Together Mode will stay in the game for now, so the progress of already started 8 player servers won't be lost

Changed files in this update

Depot 2788631 Depot 2788631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link