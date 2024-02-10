Evil Seal - Release hotfix 1.1.1

Hi everyone,

In this update, I've addressed several issues reported by our amazing community, including:

🌐 Fixed translations: Some translations in Portuguese, Russian, and Japanese have been corrected and improved for a smoother gameplay experience for players around the world.

🔧 Resolved crashes: I've identified and fixed several crashes that were occurring in the game, ensuring a more stable and enjoyable experience for all players.

Thank you for your support!

Best regards,

Raffaele Mandese