- Reverted GGPO Library changes that were made for spectator
- Added a check to ensure only game related packets are being received
- Fixed bug that would cause a empty text file to be generated
Idol Showdown update for 10 February 2024
Hotfix v3.0.15 - Networking adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
