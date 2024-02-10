 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idol Showdown update for 10 February 2024

Hotfix v3.0.15 - Networking adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 13424447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reverted GGPO Library changes that were made for spectator
  2. Added a check to ensure only game related packets are being received
  3. Fixed bug that would cause a empty text file to be generated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1742021 Depot 1742021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link