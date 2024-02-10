New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.585_Sidekick_Updates

This is a pretty small one, with mainly updates to the Sidekicks mod, by Badger.

This also suppresses an occasional error about memory leaks that is very much a false positive (it usually is indicative of a thread being a bit slow, not an actual memory leak). Rather than being up in your face with a scary message about what seems to be a major bug, it just logs a silent warning instead. This really only is a tool for modders; if they see a log flooded with those, then they should know they are doing something wrong and be able to fix whatever their issue is. But regular players, often not even using mods, would occasionally get one or two of these and think there was a much larger problem, when in reality it was just kind of a burp of one background thread being a bit slower to give something back than ideally is the case.

The network improvements from the prior build are reportedly really helping the game a lot in multiplayer, so I'm very glad to hear that.

Enjoy!

Regarding Heart of the Machine, if you've been following our discord, then you know that the testing on that got pushed back some. Testing will likely resume in March. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ It's really nice to be able to give the game the amount of development time it truly deserves, but thanks for your patience with the repeated delays on it. Feel free to go to our discord https://discord.gg/arcengames and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of one of the phases of testing in the future. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5