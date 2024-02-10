Quests, Balance and NewGame+

Share · View all patches · Build 13424381 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 21:52:05 UTC by Wendy

We've added and Changed So many Things!

New Quest: Momo's Milk

We've Finally Added a NewGame+

Save Slots: Increased from 24 -> 50

All Changes made are either Buff, Nerf or Rework depending on which on:

Buff: More Postive stat increases

Nerf: More Negative Stat Decreases

Rework: A balanced combo of increases and decreases

ENEMY CHANGES

Rich Snob: Rework

Stat Change:

NONE

Skill Changes:

Data Theft -> Demontize

Rich Snob is now immune to Paralysis and Lag

Drops:

Egg Added to Drops

Annoying Bats -> Discord Artist Bot: HARD NERFED

Annoying Bats are always a pain in the butt, So we've nerfed them

and made them easier to deal with

Stat Change:

HP: 1000 -> 500

Skill Change:

Removed Clickbait

Box Spy -> PO Box: Nerf

The Box spy has been REALLY strong for an enemy that's found with groups.

So We've Nerfed some stats and Buffed it's Drops

Stat Change:

HP: 5000 -> 4000

SP: 0 -> 1000

Agility: 300 -> 200

Skill Changes:

No Changes

PO Box now Seals Skills, Unboxing and Skill Unboxing

Drops:

3X Dubby HP Small -> 2X Dubby HP Medium & 1X Dubby SP Medium

EXP: 300 -> 2000

Weapon Changes ```````````````````````````````````````````````````````````` Wooden Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. I: Rework Stat Changes: Attack: 100 -> 70 Defense: 0 -> 20 Magic Attack: 100 -> 70 Magic Defense: 0 -> 20 Price: Viewers: 300 -> 150 ---------------------------------------------- Stone Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. II: Rework Stat Changes: Attack: 150 - 90 Defense: 0 -> 40 Magic Attack: 150 - 90 Magic Defense: 0 - 40 Price: Viewers 500 -> 300 ----------------------------------------------- Iron Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. III: Rework Stat Changes: Attack: 180 -> 150 Defense: 0 -> 60 Magic Attack: 180 -> 150 Magic Defense: 0 -> 60 Price: Viewers: 700 -> 400

Item Added: EXP Shield

Increases EXP gain by 30% at the cost of some Defense and Magic Defense

Stat Boosting Items: Buff (Attack) Physicality Boost: 3 -> 5 (Defense) Body Enhancement Boost: 3 -> 5 (Magic Attack) Magical "Potion": 3 -> 5 (Magic Defense) Magical Resistances Boost: 3 -> 5 (Agility) I Am Speed: 3 -> 5 (Luck) Totally not Math with an E: 3 -> 5

Healing Items:

Milk: Buff Milk Now Cures both Virus (Poison) and Ransom Virus (Burn) Price: Viewers: 100 -> 200 ------------------------------------------------------- Wine: Buff Wine Now Recovers 25% HP and SP on All Allies

Skills:

Toxic Reply: Buff SP Cost: 50 -> 40 ---------------------------------------------------- Stun of Sketchyness: Rework SP Cost: 100 -> 60 Lag Chance: 100 -> 80 ---------------------------------------------------- Sketchy Storm: Nerf Sketchy Storm has always been Strong and nerfing has been a pain so lets try something new Damage Variance: 20% -> 10% Sucess Rate: 95% -> 90% Paralysis Rate: 5% -> 7% ---------------------------------------------------- Reaper's Binding: Nerf Chance to One Shot: 20% -> 10% ---------------------------------------------------- Lightning Round: Buff Damage Variance: 20% -> 40% ---------------------------------------------------- B.S.A.L: Nerf SP Cost: 75 -> 90 ---------------------------------------------------- God and Anime (Steph): Buff (Ally Stat Buff) Success Rate 50% -> 75% MP Cost: 20 -> 25 ---------------------------------------------------- God and Anime (Mairusu): Rework (Enemy Stat Reduce) Success Rate 50% -> 75% MP Cost: 10 -> 25 ----------------------------------------------------- HP - SP Exchange: Rework HP Taken 1000 -> 200 Varience: 20% -> 0% ------------------------------------------------------ SP - HP Exchange: Nerf HP Given 1000 -> 200 Varience: 20% -> 0% ------------------------------------------------------ Throw Headphones: Fixed/Buffed HP Damage: 2X User's Attack Stat Varience 20% SP Cost: 15 -> 20

Status Effects: