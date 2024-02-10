Quests, Balance and NewGame+

We've added and Changed So many Things!
New Quest: Momo's Milk
We've Finally Added a NewGame+
Save Slots: Increased from 24 -> 50
All Changes made are either Buff, Nerf or Rework depending on which on:
Buff: More Postive stat increases
Nerf: More Negative Stat Decreases
Rework: A balanced combo of increases and decreases
ENEMY CHANGES
Rich Snob: Rework
Stat Change:
NONE
Skill Changes:
Data Theft -> Demontize
Rich Snob is now immune to Paralysis and Lag
Drops:
Egg Added to Drops
Annoying Bats -> Discord Artist Bot: HARD NERFED
Annoying Bats are always a pain in the butt, So we've nerfed them
and made them easier to deal with
Stat Change:
HP: 1000 -> 500
Skill Change:
Removed Clickbait
Box Spy -> PO Box: Nerf
The Box spy has been REALLY strong for an enemy that's found with groups.
So We've Nerfed some stats and Buffed it's Drops
Stat Change:
HP: 5000 -> 4000
SP: 0 -> 1000
Agility: 300 -> 200
Skill Changes:
No Changes
PO Box now Seals Skills, Unboxing and Skill Unboxing
Drops:
3X Dubby HP Small -> 2X Dubby HP Medium & 1X Dubby SP Medium
EXP: 300 -> 2000
Weapon Changes
````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````
Wooden Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. I: Rework
Stat Changes:
Attack: 100 -> 70
Defense: 0 -> 20
Magic Attack: 100 -> 70
Magic Defense: 0 -> 20
Price:
Viewers: 300 -> 150
----------------------------------------------
Stone Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. II: Rework
Stat Changes:
Attack: 150 - 90
Defense: 0 -> 40
Magic Attack: 150 - 90
Magic Defense: 0 - 40
Price:
Viewers 500 -> 300
-----------------------------------------------
Iron Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. III: Rework
Stat Changes:
Attack: 180 -> 150
Defense: 0 -> 60
Magic Attack: 180 -> 150
Magic Defense: 0 -> 60
Price:
Viewers: 700 -> 400
Item Added: EXP Shield
Increases EXP gain by 30% at the cost of some Defense and Magic Defense
Stat Boosting Items: Buff
(Attack) Physicality Boost: 3 -> 5
(Defense) Body Enhancement Boost: 3 -> 5
(Magic Attack) Magical "Potion": 3 -> 5
(Magic Defense) Magical Resistances Boost: 3 -> 5
(Agility) I Am Speed: 3 -> 5
(Luck) Totally not Math with an E: 3 -> 5
Healing Items:
Milk: Buff
Milk Now Cures both Virus (Poison) and Ransom Virus (Burn)
Price:
Viewers: 100 -> 200
-------------------------------------------------------
Wine: Buff
Wine Now Recovers 25% HP and SP on All Allies
Skills:
Toxic Reply: Buff
SP Cost: 50 -> 40
----------------------------------------------------
Stun of Sketchyness: Rework
SP Cost: 100 -> 60
Lag Chance: 100 -> 80
----------------------------------------------------
Sketchy Storm: Nerf
Sketchy Storm has always been Strong and nerfing has been a pain so lets try something new
Damage Variance: 20% -> 10%
Sucess Rate: 95% -> 90%
Paralysis Rate: 5% -> 7%
----------------------------------------------------
Reaper's Binding: Nerf
Chance to One Shot: 20% -> 10%
----------------------------------------------------
Lightning Round: Buff
Damage Variance: 20% -> 40%
----------------------------------------------------
B.S.A.L: Nerf
SP Cost: 75 -> 90
----------------------------------------------------
God and Anime (Steph): Buff
(Ally Stat Buff)
Success Rate 50% -> 75%
MP Cost: 20 -> 25
----------------------------------------------------
God and Anime (Mairusu): Rework
(Enemy Stat Reduce)
Success Rate 50% -> 75%
MP Cost: 10 -> 25
-----------------------------------------------------
HP - SP Exchange: Rework
HP Taken 1000 -> 200
Varience: 20% -> 0%
------------------------------------------------------
SP - HP Exchange: Nerf
HP Given 1000 -> 200
Varience: 20% -> 0%
------------------------------------------------------
Throw Headphones: Fixed/Buffed
HP Damage: 2X User's Attack Stat
Varience 20%
SP Cost: 15 -> 20
Status Effects:
Guarding:
Guarding now has a 7% chance to Reflect Enemy Attacks back
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Super Recovery:
Add's 30% Effectiveness to All Healing Moves
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Changed files in this update