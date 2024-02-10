 Skip to content

Content Creator's Internet Adventure update for 10 February 2024

Quests, Balance and NewGame+

We've added and Changed So many Things!

New Quest: Momo's Milk

We've Finally Added a NewGame+

Save Slots: Increased from 24 -> 50

All Changes made are either Buff, Nerf or Rework depending on which on:
Buff: More Postive stat increases
Nerf: More Negative Stat Decreases
Rework: A balanced combo of increases and decreases

ENEMY CHANGES

Rich Snob: Rework
Stat Change:
NONE

Skill Changes:
Data Theft -> Demontize

Rich Snob is now immune to Paralysis and Lag

Drops:
Egg Added to Drops

Annoying Bats -> Discord Artist Bot: HARD NERFED
Annoying Bats are always a pain in the butt, So we've nerfed them
and made them easier to deal with
Stat Change:
HP: 1000 -> 500

Skill Change:
Removed Clickbait

Box Spy -> PO Box: Nerf
The Box spy has been REALLY strong for an enemy that's found with groups.
So We've Nerfed some stats and Buffed it's Drops
Stat Change:
HP: 5000 -> 4000
SP: 0 -> 1000
Agility: 300 -> 200

Skill Changes:
No Changes

PO Box now Seals Skills, Unboxing and Skill Unboxing

Drops:
3X Dubby HP Small -> 2X Dubby HP Medium & 1X Dubby SP Medium
EXP: 300 -> 2000 

Weapon Changes  
````````````````````````````````````````````````````````````  
Wooden Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. I: Rework  
Stat Changes:  
Attack: 100 -> 70  
Defense: 0 -> 20  
Magic Attack: 100 -> 70  
Magic Defense: 0 -> 20

Price:   
Viewers: 300 -> 150  
----------------------------------------------  
Stone Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. II: Rework  
Stat Changes:  
Attack: 150 - 90  
Defense: 0 -> 40  
Magic Attack: 150 - 90  
Magic Defense: 0 - 40

Price:  
Viewers 500 -> 300  
-----------------------------------------------  
Iron Sword -> Arena Microphone Mk. III: Rework  
Stat Changes:  
Attack: 180 -> 150  
Defense: 0 -> 60  
Magic Attack: 180 -> 150  
Magic Defense: 0 -> 60

Price:  
Viewers: 700 -> 400

Item Added: EXP Shield
Increases EXP gain by 30% at the cost of some Defense and Magic Defense 

Stat Boosting Items: Buff  
(Attack) Physicality Boost: 3 -> 5  
(Defense) Body Enhancement Boost: 3 -> 5  
(Magic Attack) Magical "Potion": 3 -> 5  
(Magic Defense) Magical Resistances Boost: 3 -> 5   
(Agility) I Am Speed: 3 -> 5  
(Luck) Totally not Math with an E: 3 -> 5

Healing Items: 

Milk: Buff  
Milk Now Cures both Virus (Poison) and Ransom Virus (Burn)

Price:  
Viewers: 100 -> 200  
-------------------------------------------------------  
Wine: Buff  
Wine Now Recovers 25% HP and SP on All Allies

Skills: 

Toxic Reply: Buff  
SP Cost: 50 -> 40  
----------------------------------------------------  
Stun of Sketchyness: Rework  
SP Cost: 100 -> 60

Lag Chance: 100 -> 80  
----------------------------------------------------  
Sketchy Storm: Nerf  
Sketchy Storm has always been Strong and nerfing has been a pain so lets try something new

Damage Variance: 20% -> 10%  
Sucess Rate: 95% -> 90%  
Paralysis Rate: 5% -> 7%  
----------------------------------------------------  
Reaper's Binding: Nerf  
Chance to One Shot: 20% -> 10%  
----------------------------------------------------  
Lightning Round: Buff

Damage Variance: 20% -> 40%  
----------------------------------------------------  
B.S.A.L: Nerf

SP Cost: 75 -> 90  
----------------------------------------------------  
God and Anime (Steph): Buff  
(Ally Stat Buff)  
Success Rate 50% -> 75%  
MP Cost: 20 -> 25  
----------------------------------------------------  
God and Anime (Mairusu): Rework  
(Enemy Stat Reduce)  
Success Rate 50% -> 75%  
MP Cost: 10 -> 25  
-----------------------------------------------------  
HP - SP Exchange: Rework

HP Taken 1000 -> 200  
Varience: 20% -> 0%  
------------------------------------------------------  
SP - HP Exchange: Nerf

HP Given 1000 -> 200  
Varience: 20% -> 0%  
------------------------------------------------------  
Throw Headphones: Fixed/Buffed

HP Damage: 2X User's Attack Stat  
Varience 20%  
SP Cost: 15 -> 20

Status Effects: 


Guarding:

Guarding now has a 7% chance to Reflect Enemy Attacks back  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------  
Super Recovery:

Add's 30% Effectiveness to All Healing Moves  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------

