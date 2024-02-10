It seems some Operators where having an issue accessing the option menu earlier today.
This is now addressed.
Thanks to our amazing community for letting me know!
Nebula Nomads update for 10 February 2024
Fixed bug preventing some Operators having access to a functional Options menu.
