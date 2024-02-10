 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nebula Nomads update for 10 February 2024

Fixed bug preventing some Operators having access to a functional Options menu.

Share · View all patches · Build 13424350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It seems some Operators where having an issue accessing the option menu earlier today.
This is now addressed.
Thanks to our amazing community for letting me know!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2713251 Depot 2713251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link