Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.1.5 (02/11/2024)

-Fixed the problem where relics disappeared after equipping a Grand Relic.

-Fixed the problem where Grand Relics did not work.

-Statuses now deal base attack damage.

-All npc reward costs are increased by 2.

-Fixed Challenge unit not working on Dragon Den map.

-Fixed the problem where some challenges did not count as failed.