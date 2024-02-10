 Skip to content

Super Marxist Twins update for 10 February 2024

Update - Fixes, Tweaks, and Some Light Reading

Share · View all patches · Build 13424242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various fixes as well as some gameplay tweaks this time.

GAMEPLAY

  • Added bonus province with 4 all-new bonus levels
  • Added Double-Tap Move to Run mode (available in Options -> Controls)
  • Toned down pig enemy bounce force by 25%
  • Updated Bomber Pig to have a 10 second respawn timer
  • Added achievements (though not yet wired into Steam achievements)
  • Updated wind to use bubbles in water levels
  • Improved end panel retry binding

ART

  • Improved harbor background
  • Improved game select background images
  • Fixed rendering order on some backgrounds

AUIDIO

  • Reduced the volume of some loud sounds

UI

  • Updated Level End panel to say "Return to Map", "Return to Editor", or "Return to Community" instead of "Continue" when appropriate

EDITOR

  • Improved editor theme select images
  • Fixed bugs related to testing & publishing levels from the editor

FIXES

  • Fixed bug where game over and thanks for playing screens could get stuck open
  • Fixed bug where options menu could get stuck open
  • Fixed Alert Panel not closing

OTHER

  • Added the Manifesto of the Communist Party to the bookshelf at Home
  • Added text to tutorial signs images
  • There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!

