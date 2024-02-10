Update - Fixes, Tweaks, and Some Light Reading

Various fixes as well as some gameplay tweaks this time.
GAMEPLAY
- Added bonus province with 4 all-new bonus levels
- Added Double-Tap Move to Run mode (available in Options -> Controls)
- Toned down pig enemy bounce force by 25%
- Updated Bomber Pig to have a 10 second respawn timer
- Added achievements (though not yet wired into Steam achievements)
- Updated wind to use bubbles in water levels
- Improved end panel retry binding
ART
- Improved harbor background
- Improved game select background images
- Fixed rendering order on some backgrounds
AUIDIO
- Reduced the volume of some loud sounds
UI
- Updated Level End panel to say "Return to Map", "Return to Editor", or "Return to Community" instead of "Continue" when appropriate
EDITOR
- Improved editor theme select images
- Fixed bugs related to testing & publishing levels from the editor
FIXES
- Fixed bug where game over and thanks for playing screens could get stuck open
- Fixed bug where options menu could get stuck open
- Fixed Alert Panel not closing
OTHER
- Added the Manifesto of the Communist Party to the bookshelf at Home
- Added text to tutorial signs images
- There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!
Changed files in this update