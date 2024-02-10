 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 10 February 2024

Update 0.9.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13424229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Talent

  • Ice Nova Active Talent Added
    Throw a large icicle in the aimed direction
    Deal 500/1000/1500/2000% of your weapon damage
    Slow-down enemy by 80% for 4/5/6/7 sec, slowly regaining it's movespeed
    Cancel the active spell of the enemy/boss

Changes

  • Survivors Challenges can now be leveled to increase the world rank it can be played on
  • Critical strike Increase Defence Shredding effect
    Double the effect on critical strike
    Increase it further for each Hyper-crit stack

Fixes

  • multiple commoner's guidebook dropped by villager events
  • Stats menu XP and Health not being updated
  • Card in Survivors mode displaying "Only Appear In" when it wasn't relevant

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link