Update 0.9.1.4

Talent
- Ice Nova Active Talent Added
Throw a large icicle in the aimed direction
Deal 500/1000/1500/2000% of your weapon damage
Slow-down enemy by 80% for 4/5/6/7 sec, slowly regaining it's movespeed
Cancel the active spell of the enemy/boss
Changes
- Survivors Challenges can now be leveled to increase the world rank it can be played on
- Critical strike Increase Defence Shredding effect
Double the effect on critical strike
Increase it further for each Hyper-crit stack
Fixes
- multiple commoner's guidebook dropped by villager events
- Stats menu XP and Health not being updated
- Card in Survivors mode displaying "Only Appear In" when it wasn't relevant
Changed files in this update