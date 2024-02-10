Grind Adjustment - v0.5.3.0

Hello Crafters!

After a while and following some feedback regarding the necessity to grind a lot of materials and gold for the Village, we have revised all the levels for each building in the game (except Town Square, Pier and Laboratory) to drastically reduce all of their requirements, cutting the grind to less than 4 times the usual requirement.

Following this, we won't keep the building requirements high before an update and they will be released with their normal number of materials and gold.

Why haven't the Town Square, Pier and Laboratory been affected?

Town Square and Pier require very specific materials that comes from specific chests in each area, which give exactly the amount of gold and materials necessary for their upgrades, so they are not affected by any grinding.

The Laboratory has very few levels available and the Stage necessary to upgrade the building gives a lot more gold than it requires.

The adjustments of the requirements for all the buildings took in consideration that players might not have the best upgrades for Material Drop and Gold Gain from the buildings, to increase the chances of having a surplus of materials and gold when completing all the Stages in each area (complete stages are blue stages, which means that some might need to be done twice and Boss Stages were counted 3 times for the achievement - but secret exits were not taken into account because of the Explorer Mode). Failing a Stage was not taken into account either, so failing a run just means more materials and gold.

All of this adjustment is based on Normal Difficulty, as it is the default challenge of Crafty Survivors.

This update will drastically reduce the necessity to grind for Village upgrades and should accommodate players with less time available to play.

Patch Notes - v0.5.3.0

Adjustments

Village

Drastically reduced the requirements to upgrade all buildings to reduced the grind (except Laboratory, Town Square and Pier).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Maleagle's Tornado where the sound would keep playing indefinitely if a player lost the battle;

Fixed the News Database as the latest News was not showing up on the Mail System;

Fixed a visual issue with the Restaurant Lvl 5 and Lvl 10 where the decorations were missing;

Fixed a bug with the Maligmic Stage on higher difficulty giving multiple of a special item that only requires one in the entire game.

Next Steps:

We are currently developing the 9th character and the new area, and things are going smoothly with it. Hopefully we can announce more information about him soon.

Another thing for the next update: we are adding something special for the Level Up System! I won't reveal too much on it, but it involves MORE POWER! Quite exciting!

As usual, we want to kindly ask everyone to leave us a review here on Steam when possible, please. The reviews help a lot with the game! So if you have some spare time, please leave as a review when you have a moment. The reviews are slowly growing up! 500 reviews is the next big step for Crafty Survivors, so please, help us achieve this milestone!

Thank you for everyone who already left a review!