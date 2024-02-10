 Skip to content

Go Ace It update for 10 February 2024

Patch Update 1.1

Patch Update 1.1

Build 13424218

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Leaderboard ranks not listing correctly
  • Fixed Logo issue on settings menu
  • Fixed Sound setting not applying to menu music
  • Fixed small peformance issues

