Patch 0.3a

The game is shaping up to be what I had envisioned and I'm very excited to share it with you!

This patch focuses on one of the core aspects of Loya: Crafting and survival.



Gameplay

You now play around your base, it allows you to unlock items, classes and can move around!



You no longer lose anything when your character dies, you respawn in your bed or in the starting point. Dying too many times in a row triggers a timer (max 1min wait)

World

The procedural world map has been re-enabled, the biomes generation system has been improved.

The snow and desert biomes now do ice and fire damage to you. You need to be shletered to not take damage from elements.



Changed night lighting to be pitch black, you will now need torches to see. There is now a limit to how many torches you can place in the same spot (for performances)

You can now accelerate time by sleeping on a bed, you will also regenerate hp faster if a campfire is on nearby.



You can now punch trees to get wood (slowly)

Natural caves can spawn in the forest and ice biomes (mushroom caves, ice caves), they are considered separate biomes with different monsters and collectibles.





Every destroyed collectible is now saved, making the changes to the world persistent.

Monsters waves

Monsters now attack your base on different events such as reaching a certain base tier or level.

Monsters will attack you if you start collecting resources around them.

Building around monster spawners will now make them attack your buildings.

An interface shows you when the next wave will attack

Classes

Classes can be unlocked in a new building: the Altar



Added a new system that allows you to unlock/change classes in exchange for items or tasks.

You also need specific items to unlock skills for your classes.

Building System

Added new buildings: Core: Your main building, allows you to build other structures around it, can be upgraded and can walk at tier 2. Auto Turret: High single target damage.

Canon turret: Deals splash damage.

Healing Machine: Heals surrounding entities, drains energy.

Altar: Allows you to unlock classes (out of 4 avaliable classes + fishing) and change your main class. Also allows you to unlock new skills for your class. Wooden beam: a large beam that you can place on the roofs. Wooden roof edge: a roof part for the edges of your buildings.

You are no longer allowed to build in the ground outside of the starting biome. You have to use your walking base.

Added a new item: Repair hammer

New food system

Depending on what you eat, you get different bonuses that last 5minutes.

You can only have one bonus type at a time. The bonus types are "Well Fed" and "Well Hydrated"

Your hunger bar needs to be at 90% for you to get a bonus.

Glider

Added a Paraglider, uses the trinket slot. Can be crafted with a crafting table.

The glider drains stamina, and uses inertia to move.

Items

Procedural items: Stats now depend on the item's slot. Sword have damage type stats, shield defensive stats etc...

Added 5 new items that a used to unlock classes and craft items:

Arcane dust (obtained by mining underwater)

Fire dust (obtained by mining in desert areas)

Nature dust (obtained by mining in autumn biome)

Ice dust (obtained by mining in ice biome)

Shadow dust (obtained by killing undeads)

Lightning dust (obtained by killing lightning monsters)

Added new ingredients:

Ice flower

Sand

Empty potion

Forge

You can now make items with the forge using ingots and ingredients to define their stats.

Added a new minigame for the forge. The quality of the item depends on how well you did in the forge. You can reforge items at no cost to try and improve them.

Interface

Reworked the interaction UI, you now only have to press your "Use" key to interact with an entity, if the entity has other options, they will be displayed in an other interaction UI with click.

Added a new UI that shows mana and state for turrets.

Added a progress bar that shows casts for all entities.

Buffs and Dots are now easier to see, and have been moved to the upper right side of the screen.

Improved the building UI interface. It handles non flat surfaces and empty areas properly.



Added a new UI to track your core's state (hp, supply, energy)

Added a new UI that tells you what the state of the active raid is (if any)

Increased the crafting table UI size.

Added a new UI when you sleep, shows a clock

Other

Added a new playable character model: Mushrooms!

Enabled the male character model and fixed his bones alignement on run.

The crafting table items can now require more that one type of component to be cratfed.

Added a new tutorial quest type for the starting phase.



Reduced performance costs related to shadow and grass.

You can now reduce grass density and cloud quality.

Improved the punch animation and range.

Added a new slot for trinkets

Bugs