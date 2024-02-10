CONSORTIUM VR Final BETA 7 (v0.1.40)

IMPROVEMENTS:

-More info consoles images. (Total now 84 and counting...)

-Hooked up timers and existing choreo sequences for the player taking too long to get into the medbed, now failing the mission if player waits for too long, bed reverts to normal.

-Virus now does more things at the moment where the player is hailed down by Pawn 64.

-VR World ISS HUDs now use smart logic to decide which current reply NPC is more relavant to show the reply ISS HUD beside.

-Improvements to when a world HUD should be placed / is ready to be placed because the initial bounds has been calculated

C3800 Defense Minigame:

-Old targets now stay relevant for a time in the C3800 Minigame which allows for firing when not quite on the target. Works for lasers and missile targetting.

FIXES:

-Entity output TimesToFire is now save/restored so when reloading a save those outputs will continue to be exhausted as they should. Fixes the issue with being able to start the K escalation early. (a case where the escalation happened too early, and the mXXXXX scene could happen at the same time, causing a major paradox).

-Fixed sliders in the main menu not being slidable to the left without being deselected. This made setting a slider with the controller difficult.

-Sliders are now fixed to their set increments even for mouse control.

-increased the kill radius of the storage particle FX (picking something up) to hopefully catch storage balls not reaching their targets

-Numorous scripting and timing fixes around the "Save XXXX" sequence.

-Many critical "look at" and "fade to" choreography fixes for K15 and Kiril in entire post XXX attack and pre XXX surrender/boarding.

-Fixed light styles not being revertable on individual stationary lights

-Fixed def_light_style_control entity not also updating the room tint

-Fixed wade not in group 16 causing him to look away from the player during convo limbo of group 16

-Fixed ragdoll save / restore

-Fixed strange case of a missing light style, source engine must have just defaulted if it couldn't find one

-Fixed a hole in the collision geo to galley which occasionally NPCs would plop down into before springing back up...

-Fixed R25 getting into the crawl a better way than before which would usually fail on the tail of the animation. This issue was probably what caused her to enter mission ops crouched from time to time.

-Fixed all of the door gaps (where you can see the sky on the other side because the room is culled) that I could find.

TWEAKS:

-Tweaked bloom of fluorescent lights on ceiling to be just a tad brighter.

C3800 Defense Minigame:

Doubled size of EMP missile collision capsule to mitigate issue of missiles sometimes flying around a target like crazy

Reduced fighter target lock-on time from 1.5s to 1.0s

-Some mesh distance culling tweaks

-Some tweaks to the specularity on some surfaces around zenlil.

-Toned down b8 cabin light

-Updated button to open the hatch to the cockpit to read "Hatch to the Cockpit" instead of "Hatch to Upper Avionics"