A Long Overdue Update

All known bugs fixed, including:
- Issues with music and sound volume
- Issues with the slide sound effect
- Issues with inputs in the tutorial
- The pause menu appearing in the wrong place if opened while respawning
- Saw pop in during level 7
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
All known bugs fixed, including:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update