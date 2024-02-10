 Skip to content

Kaizo Block update for 10 February 2024

A Long Overdue Update

Build 13424095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All known bugs fixed, including:

  • Issues with music and sound volume
  • Issues with the slide sound effect
  • Issues with inputs in the tutorial
  • The pause menu appearing in the wrong place if opened while respawning
  • Saw pop in during level 7

Changed files in this update

  Depot 2597111
  Depot 2597112
  Depot 2597113
