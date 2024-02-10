WAIDH v.0.157 (13424070) - Saturday, 10/02/2024 ~20:00 GMT
Changes in this version:
- Added a new Weapon called Primitive Bow.
- Added a new Ammunition for Bows called Simple Arrow.
- Added a new Ammunition for Bows called Crippling Arrow.
Crippling Arrow reduces enemy speed by 67% for 60 seconds.
Switch between arrows by opening backpack then press use on the desired arrow.
- Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.
Changed files in this update