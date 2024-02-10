 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WAIDH update for 10 February 2024

WAIDH v.0.157

Share · View all patches · Build 13424070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WAIDH v.0.157 (13424070) - Saturday, 10/02/2024 ~20:00 GMT

Changes in this version:

  • Added a new Weapon called Primitive Bow.
  • Added a new Ammunition for Bows called Simple Arrow.
  • Added a new Ammunition for Bows called Crippling Arrow.
    Crippling Arrow reduces enemy speed by 67% for 60 seconds.
    Switch between arrows by opening backpack then press use on the desired arrow.
  • Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.

Want to know what's next?
Join the WAIDH Official Discord server and check out the channel called "upcoming".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2722331 Depot 2722331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link