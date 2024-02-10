- Updated UI: Blacksmith UI overhaul.
- New "?": Starting Dummy (part2) (only appears if certain conditions are met).
- Balance: Illdrake knight sword slash in phase 2 no longer electrifies the floor.
- Balance: Illdrake lightning wall collision box size slightly reduced.
- Balance: Undead dog explosion damage reduced from 29-30 to 0 to 25-26.
- Balance: Players minimum jump height increased.
- Bug Fix: Corrected the blood rage localization values for english.
- Bug Fix: Corrected mimic close range hitbox attack, it should no longer hit players when they are behind it.
- Bug Fix: Wendigo summoned corpse has a bigger hitbox so it's easier to hit with daggers.
- Bug Fix: If using a controller and can't afford anything in the shop, the close button is now automatically selected.
- Bug Fix: When saving data, now forcing data types to be correct ones, as it saved wrong data type before corrupting the save file.
- Bug Fix: Corrected Illdrake feet hit boxes.
- Bug Fix: No longer can double jump if you keep spamming jump.
- Bug Fix: If you use 2 skills at the same time, the game no longer messes up the projectiles.
- Bug Fix: Corrected the perception upgrade description text.
- Bug Fix: Visiting some "?" in forest level, prevented some "?" from appearing in city ruins. Now all city ruins "?" will appear correctly.
- Bug Fix: Can now unequip a second slot item if you are not wearing something in the first slot.
- Bug Fix: Can now rebind to "Mouse 4" button in the keyboard bindings.
- Visual: Reduced light strength on the undead wizard's lightning ball. It no longer visually merges with certain buildings in the background.
- Visual: Blessing text layout modified.
- Tweak: Skill speed blessing name and description modified.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 February 2024
Patch 57
Patchnotes via Steam Community
