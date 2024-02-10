 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 February 2024

Patch 57

Share · View all patches · Build 13424022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated UI: Blacksmith UI overhaul.
  • New "?": Starting Dummy (part2) (only appears if certain conditions are met).
  • Balance: Illdrake knight sword slash in phase 2 no longer electrifies the floor.
  • Balance: Illdrake lightning wall collision box size slightly reduced.
  • Balance: Undead dog explosion damage reduced from 29-30 to 0 to 25-26.
  • Balance: Players minimum jump height increased.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected the blood rage localization values for english.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected mimic close range hitbox attack, it should no longer hit players when they are behind it.
  • Bug Fix: Wendigo summoned corpse has a bigger hitbox so it's easier to hit with daggers.
  • Bug Fix: If using a controller and can't afford anything in the shop, the close button is now automatically selected.
  • Bug Fix: When saving data, now forcing data types to be correct ones, as it saved wrong data type before corrupting the save file.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected Illdrake feet hit boxes.
  • Bug Fix: No longer can double jump if you keep spamming jump.
  • Bug Fix: If you use 2 skills at the same time, the game no longer messes up the projectiles.
  • Bug Fix: Corrected the perception upgrade description text.
  • Bug Fix: Visiting some "?" in forest level, prevented some "?" from appearing in city ruins. Now all city ruins "?" will appear correctly.
  • Bug Fix: Can now unequip a second slot item if you are not wearing something in the first slot.
  • Bug Fix: Can now rebind to "Mouse 4" button in the keyboard bindings.
  • Visual: Reduced light strength on the undead wizard's lightning ball. It no longer visually merges with certain buildings in the background.
  • Visual: Blessing text layout modified.
  • Tweak: Skill speed blessing name and description modified.

