Patch V 1.1.0.1

Greetings, Arms Dealers!

Thank you for taking time to provide feedback and report encountered bugs.

The first patch is here. With it we address most of critical stability issues encountered. We have also, revisited the balance of several game elements, made several QoL changes and corrected some of the typos and missing text issues.

In the next patch we will continue to improve game stability, but we will focus more on QoL changes. Our first target is to revisit the event system and make it more convenient to use. There have been many questions asked about the additional eras – the work is already in full swing on the Interwar Era. A more precise time timeline will be presented in a future dev updates.

FunGI Team

Fixes:

Fixed "No contracts" bug (partial fix)

Fixed incorrect tanks designs loading in Contracts Center

Blocked possibilty to play game time by space bar when any of dialogs are opened

Fixed incorrect behaviour when player canceled production process in Production

Fixed incorrect game scenes loading

Fixed unhandled exception caused by player clicking in building view on process widget

Fixed incorrect behaviour by loading in-game textures, caused UI freezes, or unhandled exceptions

Fixed lost component for some tanks design parts in Tank Range

Fixed incorrect Warehouse process widget behaviour. Widget can be clicked when it was fully disabled

Fixed broken tank range loading for CA1

Fixed selection player tanks for Restock contracts.

Fixed saving process when save file was with empty name

Changes:

Added ”disable tutorial” checkbox

Added sliders for Bank Loan amount and loan period

Added a possibility to filter only Battles where player’s tanks participate

Balance:

Start-up capital increase by 200k for all difficulty levels

Facility cost reduction by 30%

Facility fire risk contribution reduced by 30%

Employee fire risk contribution reduced by 20%

Base building fire risk reduced with 2%

Rebalanced parameters of the tank delivery companies

Reduced material delay times by 30%

Extended contract delivery times

Increase maximum bank loan amount to 550k

Increased probability of late Army Corps participation in campaigns

Adjusted attributes for British Mk2 Sight modificator

Adjusted Crew requirements for LK2 Krupp hull

Added Shell Expendable sockets for LK2 Krupp

Increased the chances for Tank regiment participation in Battles

Adjustment of mobility group attributes for Small engines

A7V Hull attribute adjustments

Missing text and typos: