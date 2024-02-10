Patch V 1.1.0.1

Greetings, Arms Dealers!
Thank you for taking time to provide feedback and report encountered bugs.
The first patch is here. With it we address most of critical stability issues encountered. We have also, revisited the balance of several game elements, made several QoL changes and corrected some of the typos and missing text issues.
In the next patch we will continue to improve game stability, but we will focus more on QoL changes. Our first target is to revisit the event system and make it more convenient to use. There have been many questions asked about the additional eras – the work is already in full swing on the Interwar Era. A more precise time timeline will be presented in a future dev updates.
FunGI Team
Fixes:
- Fixed "No contracts" bug (partial fix)
- Fixed incorrect tanks designs loading in Contracts Center
- Blocked possibilty to play game time by space bar when any of dialogs are opened
- Fixed incorrect behaviour when player canceled production process in Production
- Fixed incorrect game scenes loading
- Fixed unhandled exception caused by player clicking in building view on process widget
- Fixed incorrect behaviour by loading in-game textures, caused UI freezes, or unhandled exceptions
- Fixed lost component for some tanks design parts in Tank Range
- Fixed incorrect Warehouse process widget behaviour. Widget can be clicked when it was fully disabled
- Fixed broken tank range loading for CA1
- Fixed selection player tanks for Restock contracts.
- Fixed saving process when save file was with empty name
Changes:
- Added ”disable tutorial” checkbox
- Added sliders for Bank Loan amount and loan period
- Added a possibility to filter only Battles where player’s tanks participate
Balance:
- Start-up capital increase by 200k for all difficulty levels
- Facility cost reduction by 30%
- Facility fire risk contribution reduced by 30%
- Employee fire risk contribution reduced by 20%
- Base building fire risk reduced with 2%
- Rebalanced parameters of the tank delivery companies
- Reduced material delay times by 30%
- Extended contract delivery times
- Increase maximum bank loan amount to 550k
- Increased probability of late Army Corps participation in campaigns
- Adjusted attributes for British Mk2 Sight modificator
- Adjusted Crew requirements for LK2 Krupp hull
- Added Shell Expendable sockets for LK2 Krupp
- Increased the chances for Tank regiment participation in Battles
- Adjustment of mobility group attributes for Small engines
- A7V Hull attribute adjustments
Missing text and typos:
- Undefined country in the” capitulation” event
- Undefined country in the conclusion of the Military campaign event
- Added locations for “Burgas” territory
- Corrected text for “New tank type” event
- Corrected text for “Rival tank captured” event
- Corrected typo for engineering tooltip
- Added missing defect name and description that was triggered by mass limit
- Corrected text in the mini-tutorial message
- Proper name for Luxembourg territory
- Corrected typo for “Shaken” unit tooltip
- Corrected text in the “tycoon” difficulty description
- Correct typo in Manual entries
- Adjusted text in “Tsar tank” event description
