Singleplayer Mode Level 15 and Level 16 Added
Multiplayer Mode Level 10 Added
Singleplayer Level 1 Redesigned
Some Bugs Fixed
Dogs Club update for 10 February 2024
Dogs Club Update 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
