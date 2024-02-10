 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor update for 10 February 2024

Soulknight Survivor v.1.049

Build 13423886

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Portals now automatically close after 4 minutes.
  • Reduced the number of bomb cycles at the bombrain event, balancing the gameplay.
  • Introduced a new random event: Healing rain. (finally rain that I enjoy) ;)
  • Implemented a feature where the game pauses when the gamepad is unplugged, ensuring a smoother player experience.
  • Reduced the size of some maps for improved navigation and gameplay.
  • The arrow indicating the direction of the minecart is now red for better visibility and clarity.
  • Slightly increased the damage output of the player.
  • Bugfix: Resolved the issue where it was possible to upgrade masteries above Level 5.
  • Various small optimizations and bugfixes

