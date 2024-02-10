- Portals now automatically close after 4 minutes.
- Reduced the number of bomb cycles at the bombrain event, balancing the gameplay.
- Introduced a new random event: Healing rain. (finally rain that I enjoy) ;)
- Implemented a feature where the game pauses when the gamepad is unplugged, ensuring a smoother player experience.
- Reduced the size of some maps for improved navigation and gameplay.
- The arrow indicating the direction of the minecart is now red for better visibility and clarity.
- Slightly increased the damage output of the player.
- Bugfix: Resolved the issue where it was possible to upgrade masteries above Level 5.
- Various small optimizations and bugfixes
Soulknight Survivor update for 10 February 2024
Soulknight Survivor v.1.049
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2414901 Depot 2414901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update