Patch 1.4.8 - Free Solo Stamps and Other Updates

Hey youse.

This update adds some new stamps to the [spoiler]Advanced[/spoiler] and [spoiler]Expert[/spoiler] Categories as a means to track your Free Solo summit progress. There are also some visual updates to some of the maps as well as some crampon QOL updates and bugfixes, so be sure to check them out below.

Added 'Free Solo' stamps to the [spoiler]Advanced[/spoiler] and [spoiler]Expert[/spoiler] peak journals. Once you perform a free solo summit, the stamp will look different than the usual summit stamps, indicating your free solo progress.

Getting a '0 ropes used' score from Time Attack will not count towards a Free Solo Summit as ropes can be anchored/removed during a run. Your progress is towards Free Solo achievements for Advanced and Expert are reflected in the Free Solo stamps.

Free Solo Summit Stamp below (SPOILER)

[spoiler]Free Solo Summit Stamp [/spoiler]

Ymir's Shadow is now visible from the summit of Gray Gully, Aldr Grotto, Wuthering Crest, and Cromlech.

Great Gaol is now visible from Old Langr.

Walker's Pillar is now visible from Aldr Grotto.

Crampons should attach a little more consistently now.

Added UI to reflect when you are able to attach crampons.

Detach UI will now fade out after 2 seconds.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with some parts of Solemn Tempest where you coulden't use crampons.

Fixed a bug with the Barometer showing up late after receiving the Artefact Map.

Fixed a bug with not being able to pick chalk with the hotkey after falling to your death in You Fall You Die.

Fixed a bug with time attack where you could increment holds before starting a time.

Fixed the compass needle rotating incorrectly.

Cheers!