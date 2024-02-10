Open Mod 2024.1.21 [10-Febr-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a game breaking issue which caused the customize menu to error in some very rare and specific case, and after it started working again the dropdown options would be locked, forcing the player to exit and enter the customize menu again

-fixed an issue where for the AUG the left hand would be mispositioned when a foregrip would be equipped

-fixed an issue where the GUI text under the top bar buttons would remain active if the player exited the menu quickly and would not disappear until game reboot

-fixed an issue where the suppressed fire sounds for MAC11 would not stop after firing

-fixed an issue where the helmet camera post processing effects would not show if the player was on the single camera setup (performant preset)

-fixed an issue on Zombies game mode where if a player bought a key from the wall and then died the key would not drop on the floor so that the teammates can pick it up

-attempted to fix an issue where sometimes the settings would not save properly when loading into another scene. Please let us know if the issue still persists after this update

-fixed an issue where some bullet shells would trigger the “weapon up near wall” animation when shooting, making the experience annoying

-fixed an issue where the laser line would not point exactly near the laser point would hit

-fixed an issue where the resting idle animation would sometimes switch while aiming down sight, causing an unpleasant view

Added/Changed:

-massive code review with some parts refactored entirely, more optimization and polishing because we are planning mod support for custom maps very soon and a code refactoring is useful for this scenario, to simplify things

-changed the default first person FOV and the hip aiming FOV to lowest possible (50 and 40) because it looks much better like this. It can be changed from Settings>Gameplay if player is not happy with it.

-changed the way the resting idle animation toggles when a laser is on, now the resting idle will not toggle at all if a laser is active, similar to flashlights

-changed the resting animation default to “weapon pointing up” resting idle animation

-changed the way the X key fades out the GUI in customize menu. Now when pressing X the background will fade to black as well so you could take cinematic black bg pictures of your loadouts

-added a new way of handling laser lights, using a new technique that would allow us to have cool laser points on player models touching every part of the player, not only the hitboxes like previously

-changed the intensity and size of laser points to make them look more realistic

-changed the way the tablet and radio are toggled, now if the player holds Tab and then switches to another weapon the tablet will be drawed again after the weapon was switched. This applies for any action that cancels the tablet drawing, after that action is completed the tablet will be drawn again. This applies to radio as well.

-made presets by us for you for each weapon on the first presets slot. This means the 1st slot is now reserved for the preset we have prepared for you and you can modify the other 9.

-now weapon presets save attachments positions on rail as well!

-along with the above mentioned changes we’ve created a “send loadout by code” system which can help you copy a code to a friend and if they paste it in the weapon preset menu they can quickly equip the same loadout. This code includes attachment skins, weapon skins and attachments position on rails! If for example the loadout code contains a skin that the player doesn’t own, the default skin for that attachment will be equipped

-due to the amount of changes, we’ve had to clear all the saved data players might have had. This means settings such as graphics settings, gameplay, key binds or even loadouts or presets will be lost. We apologise for this but we’ve had to do it.

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around