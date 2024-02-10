 Skip to content

Paper Work update for 10 February 2024

Beta v1.2.3.c

Last edited by Wendy

New Weapon - Molotov Cocktail
New Workstation Item - Molotov Cocktail
New Shopping Area - Gas station Pump
New Missions - Earl offers several new missions

Bug Fixes and Improvements:
General optimizations and enhancements for better performance.

