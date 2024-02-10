Beta v1.2.3.c

Share · View all patches · Build 13423732 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

New Weapon - Molotov Cocktail

New Workstation Item - Molotov Cocktail

New Shopping Area - Gas station Pump

New Missions - Earl offers several new missions

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

General optimizations and enhancements for better performance.