Beta v1.2.3.c

New Weapon - Molotov Cocktail
New Workstation Item - Molotov Cocktail
New Shopping Area - Gas station Pump
New Missions - Earl offers several new missions
Bug Fixes and Improvements:
General optimizations and enhancements for better performance.
Changed files in this update