 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombiepede update for 10 February 2024

Beta 0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13423721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of changes found there way to Zombiepede.
In the 0.5 Update we have a lot of bug fixes but cause of some new systems probably some new bugs for the multiplayer mode. Beside that there are:

  • new Soldier and Tech Items to use with your Analog Sticks, which add different strategies to the game
  • a new credit system, to unlock profiles and weapons
  • new Weapon System with Primary, Secondary and Special Weapon
  • a new Tutorial
  • new and easyer Level 1
  • new weapons
  • new Intro

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435331 Depot 2435331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link