Beta 0.5 Update

A lot of changes found there way to Zombiepede.

In the 0.5 Update we have a lot of bug fixes but cause of some new systems probably some new bugs for the multiplayer mode. Beside that there are:

new Soldier and Tech Items to use with your Analog Sticks, which add different strategies to the game

a new credit system, to unlock profiles and weapons

new Weapon System with Primary, Secondary and Special Weapon

a new Tutorial

new and easyer Level 1

new weapons

new Intro