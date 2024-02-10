Beta 0.5 Update

A lot of changes found there way to Zombiepede.
In the 0.5 Update we have a lot of bug fixes but cause of some new systems probably some new bugs for the multiplayer mode. Beside that there are:
- new Soldier and Tech Items to use with your Analog Sticks, which add different strategies to the game
- a new credit system, to unlock profiles and weapons
- new Weapon System with Primary, Secondary and Special Weapon
- a new Tutorial
- new and easyer Level 1
- new weapons
- new Intro
Changed files in this update