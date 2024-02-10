Minor Patch - 10/02 # 1.065.1

Hi folks,
This is a minor patch fixing the latest reported issues.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
Patch Notes - 10/02 # 1.065.1
- Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.
- Enemy tactic cards, in certain cases, wouldn't play back their associated SFX.
- Changed "AddAllyType" description to make it clear that it only affects allies or controlled enemies.
- In modes without a MaxConcealment setting, the MaxConcealment was incorrectly displayed as 70 instead of 65.
- Certain consumables that don't have much merit to show in the backpack (Tower Grimoires, Empty Flasks, and Arco Trollo grimoires) are now automatically excluded from the Backpack. As a reminder, you can customize which consumables appear in your backpack through each card's options.
Changed files in this update