Erannorth Chronicles update for 10 February 2024

Minor Patch - 10/02 # 1.065.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

This is a minor patch fixing the latest reported issues.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 10/02 # 1.065.1

  • Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.
  • Enemy tactic cards, in certain cases, wouldn't play back their associated SFX.
  • Changed "AddAllyType" description to make it clear that it only affects allies or controlled enemies.
  • In modes without a MaxConcealment setting, the MaxConcealment was incorrectly displayed as 70 instead of 65.
  • Certain consumables that don't have much merit to show in the backpack (Tower Grimoires, Empty Flasks, and Arco Trollo grimoires) are now automatically excluded from the Backpack. As a reminder, you can customize which consumables appear in your backpack through each card's options.

